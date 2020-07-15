Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 991,336 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

