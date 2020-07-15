Morgan Stanley Sells 801,334 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,567,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 801,334 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLP. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 33.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch acquired 46,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $350.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

