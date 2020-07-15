Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 84,122 Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.37% of SM Energy worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,698 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SM Energy by 465.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 220,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SM opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 5.70. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy Co will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on SM Energy from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on SM Energy from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

