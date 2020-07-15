Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 239.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,035,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 607,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 756.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.84 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

