Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 166.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 24.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chiasma from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chiasma in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chiasma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Chiasma Inc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.25.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Chiasma Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

