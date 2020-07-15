Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,528 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,322 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Timberland Bancorp worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 42.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 2,700 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $46,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.56 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 33.49%.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

