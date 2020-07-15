-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 119%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.74% and a return on equity of 25.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 666,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 343,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.