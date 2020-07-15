Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

GRBK opened at $12.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $642.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.36 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

