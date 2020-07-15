Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carnival from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.40 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post -6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $14,365,830,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $456,856,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carnival in the 4th quarter worth about $198,637,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $40,529,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Carnival by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,246,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,674,000 after buying an additional 2,205,877 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

