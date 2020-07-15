Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Macquarie cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.11.

NYSE:RCL opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $4,139,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

