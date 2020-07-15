Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $204.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $189.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.31.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $262.80 on Tuesday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $285.40. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.28. Spotify had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,299,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,651,000 after acquiring an additional 349,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at $204,661,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spotify by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,873,000 after acquiring an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spotify by 16.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,081,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,283,000 after acquiring an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

