Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Macquarie currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $27.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Carnival from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

NYSE:CCL opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $51.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($1.51). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $740.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Carnival by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Carnival by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Carnival by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

