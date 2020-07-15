Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $393.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $362.00 to $393.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FICO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $404.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $408.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.11 and its 200-day moving average is $370.46. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $177.65 and a 52-week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $236,882.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,102 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 589.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

