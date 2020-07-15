Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Square from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut Square from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of Square stock opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 192.45 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Square by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Square by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

