Square (NYSE:SQ) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Square from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point cut Square from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Shares of Square stock opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 192.45 and a beta of 2.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.44. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. Square’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,931,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in Square by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Square by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Square by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

Analyst Recommendations for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Latest News

-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie
