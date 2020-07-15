ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE:MT opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.61). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

