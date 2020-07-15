Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical devices, packaged optical components, optical subsystems, laser transmitters and fiber optic transceivers. The company’s products are used in fiber optic communications equipment for FTTH, point-to-point telecom, datacom and access networks and systems supporting cable television, network infrastructure. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.60 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $218.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.00.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $40.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $36,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,030.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $175,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,886.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,621 shares of company stock worth $495,122 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 63,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

