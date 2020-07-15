Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Colony Credit Real Estate from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Colony Credit Real Estate from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $16.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $794.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 490.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

