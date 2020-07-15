Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $1.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.44.

Shares of Charah Solutions stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $78.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $164.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. Analysts expect that Charah Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charah Solutions news, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 1,012,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $3,038,307.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Charles E. Price sold 30,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $86,586.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,250,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,466. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 460.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 115.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.