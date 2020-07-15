Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PCRFY. Citigroup upgraded Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut Panasonic from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.10. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.93 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

