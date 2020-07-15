Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch’s (MURGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch alerts:

Shares of MURGY opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.