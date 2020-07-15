Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch’s (MURGY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MURGY opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

About Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report