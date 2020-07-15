Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. Airbus has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

