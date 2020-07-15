3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBBF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3i Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded 3i Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded 3i Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02.

