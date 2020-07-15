3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBBF. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded 3i Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded 3i Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Investec downgraded 3i Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3i Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of 3i Group stock opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.02.

3i Group Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report