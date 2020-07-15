Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CGEMY. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Capgemini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capgemini presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. Capgemini has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

