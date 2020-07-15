Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Centamin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of CELTF opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

