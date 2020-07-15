Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Robert K. Fullagar Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $12,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,358.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MSEX opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Middlesex Water by 397.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

