Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Robert K. Fullagar Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $12,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,358.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MSEX opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.55. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.26.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Middlesex Water Company Profile
Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.
