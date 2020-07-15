Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $13,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 889,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,865,115.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Plug Power Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Plug Power by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

