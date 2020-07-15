Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer Sells 1,429 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $24,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,877.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Dreyer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $25.59. The company has a market cap of $555.28 million, a P/E ratio of -43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

