Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 1,800 Shares

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $19,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pure Acquisition alerts:

On Tuesday, July 14th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 7,801 shares of Pure Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $83,002.64.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 5,000 shares of Pure Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

PACQ opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. Pure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $486.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.05.

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.