Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) Insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 143,500 Shares of Stock

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 143,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$31,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,515,193 shares in the company, valued at C$1,638,312.07.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 23,000 shares of Starcore International Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$5,911.00.

SAM opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. Starcore International Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 15,316 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

