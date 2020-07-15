AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of AN stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AutoNation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

