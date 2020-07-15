AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.60.
Shares of AN stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AutoNation by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in AutoNation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
