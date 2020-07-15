Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein Purchases 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GNUS stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Genius Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Genius Brands International as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

