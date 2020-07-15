Julien Mininberg Sells 199 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $40,968.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

