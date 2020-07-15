Julien Mininberg Sells 199 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) CEO Julien Mininberg sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.87, for a total transaction of $40,968.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,977,678.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julien Mininberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of Helen of Troy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $200.23 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $104.01 and a 1-year high of $209.99. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HELE shares. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Latest News

-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie


