James William Rakievich Sells 60,000 Shares of McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Stock

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Director James William Rakievich sold 60,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.

Shares of MCB opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. McCoy Global Inc has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.