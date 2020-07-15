James William Rakievich Sells 60,000 Shares of McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Stock

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) Director James William Rakievich sold 60,000 shares of McCoy Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00.
Shares of MCB opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million and a PE ratio of -33.57. McCoy Global Inc has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52.
McCoy Global Company Profile
