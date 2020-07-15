Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,614,118 shares in the company, valued at C$11,731,788.38.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Thursday, July 2nd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,750.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Wares acquired 200,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Robert Wares acquired 41,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,297.50.

On Friday, May 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 45,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$19,110.00.

On Friday, May 29th, Robert Wares acquired 84,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$38,025.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$20,750.00.

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Wares bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$4,715.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.