Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein Purchases 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNUS stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Genius Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Genius Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
-$0.11 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR This Quarter
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Green Brick Partners Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Carnival Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Royal Caribbean Cruises Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Spotify Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie
Carnival Lowered to “Neutral” at Macquarie


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report