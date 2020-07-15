Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein Purchases 5,000 Shares

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) Director Michael G. Klein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of GNUS stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. Genius Brands International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Genius Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

