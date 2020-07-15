APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 20,100 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.07% of Central Pacific Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 74.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Crystal Rose acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $473,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPF stock opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $406.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.26. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPF. ValuEngine upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.