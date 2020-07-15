Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 411,083 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,749,000 after purchasing an additional 141,638 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 243.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 46.1% in the first quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 22,756 shares during the period.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insight Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.