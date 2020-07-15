Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Holdings Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.21% of Cato worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cato in the first quarter worth about $117,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cato by 26.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cato in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Cato Corp has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.36 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $100.73 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CATO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cato from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

