APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 97.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 744,060 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chemours by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 86,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Newman acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,837.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.44. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.