APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,486 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,891,000 after purchasing an additional 158,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 149,987 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $116,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.82 per share, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD stock opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 53.98, a current ratio of 53.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

