APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Holdings in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,714 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 60,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRIP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,763 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 92,945 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,508 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,480 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.32. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.63 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 22,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $519,541.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.74.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

