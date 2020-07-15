APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKNCY. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 122.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,522,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after buying an additional 7,455,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,306 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 33.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,087,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,434 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 4,792.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,775,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,109 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Luckin Coffee stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.95. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $51.38.

LKNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

