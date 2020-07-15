United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,345,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Continental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,727,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,431,000 after acquiring an additional 98,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in United Continental by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,360,000 after acquiring an additional 221,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in United Continental by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,783 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Continental by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,234,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,947,000 after acquiring an additional 172,254 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.