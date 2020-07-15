APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 37,400 Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1,184.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Televisa SAB stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. Grupo Televisa SAB had a negative return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Televisa SAB will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

