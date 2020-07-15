APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,005 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Toro were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Toro by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Toro by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toro by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,546.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. Toro Co has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Toro’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

