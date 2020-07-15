APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 97,876 Shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,876 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Marcus & Millichap worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 50,857.1% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,273.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.11. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

