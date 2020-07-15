APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 134,432 Shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 134,432 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. Sabre Corp has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, Director John C. Siciliano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,423 shares in the company, valued at $257,826.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.