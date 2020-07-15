APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Holdings in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 956.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Covetrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Covetrus Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $25.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covetrus Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

