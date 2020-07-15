APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of Hub Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $4,853,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 42,013 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Hub Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 913,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Hub Group Inc has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.13). Hub Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $838.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUBG. Loop Capital lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

