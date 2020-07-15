APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases New Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.14% of Genesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Genesco by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 77,240 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Genesco by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Genesco by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $53.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.